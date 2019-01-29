Margaret Bohn (1910-2019)

Margaret Christina (Rinkel) Bohn, Williams County’s oldest resident, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019, at the age of 108, in her home after a short illness.

Margaret C. Bohn was a 1928 graduate of Bryan High School. She was one of a few students to drive back and forth to school at that time and the only female to do so. She competed in the only two high school track events that females were permitted to compete in — the 50- and 100-yard dash. She received her education degree from Defiance College in 1930. Before her passing, she held the honor of being the oldest living graduate of Defiance College.

She was one of the last teachers in the region to teach in a one-room school house in Williams County’s Center Township. Later on, she taught in the Defiance City School District, and once her children were older, she taught at St. Mary Catholic School. After getting married and moving to Defiance, Ohio, she helped run the C.E. Bohn Poultry House, until it closed in 1963.

She enjoyed gardening, baking, birdwatching, sewing, reading, crossword puzzles and card club. She especially enjoyed driving around the farm on her grandson’s golf cart and was an avid Ohio State football fan.

She was actively involved in politics up until the late 1970s, with the Democrat Women’s Club at the local, regional and state levels. She helped out on the Defiance County Board of Elections for several years, before she moved to the family farm, where she lived until she passed away.

Margaret was born on April 15, 1910, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of George W. Rinkel and Maude Briggs. She met and married Clarence E. Bohn Sr. on May 24, 1932, in Defiance, Ohio, and enjoyed 61 years together, before he preceded her in death on January 27, 1993.

Margaret had two children, son, Clarence “Sam” Bohn Jr., who preceded her in death on February 11, 2000, and his wife, Patricia, who resides in Defiance, Ohio; and daughter, Susan D. Ptak, and her husband, Frank, who reside in Tucson, Arizona. Margaret had six grandchildren, Douglas Ptak, Clarence “Edward” Bohn III, Catherine Ptak, Mark Ptak, Anthony Ptak and Patrick Bohn. She had six great-grandchildren, Caleb Ptak, Jennifer Kemerer, Ariel Bohn, Kiera Bohn, Alex and William Ptak; and one great-great-grandchild, Ellie Mae Kemerer.

The family will receive friends at Krill Funeral Home in Edgerton, Ohio, from 4-8 p.m. Friday, February 1. A private burial service will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton, Ohio, the following day.

The family is requesting no flowers, plants, etc. Memorials are requested to be made out to Tribute to Towers 5K Fund.

© 2019, The Village Reporter and/or The Associated Press. All rights reserved.