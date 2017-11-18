Margaret Carter (1944 – 2017)

Margaret Elizabeth Carter, affectionately known as Maggie, age 73, of Wauseon, Ohio and formerly of Delta, passed peacefully late Wednesday evening, November 15, 2017 at Heartland of Waterville.

She was born May 29, 1944 in Scotland. She married Kenneth Larry Carter on February 20, 1965. In her early years, she worked as an STNA and later as a homemaker raising their four children.

Maggie was a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish and the Rosary-Altar Society, where she was involved in making several handmade rosaries. She also volunteered at the Open Door in Delta and was an avid reader.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kenneth (Shawn) Carter of Wauseon, OH, Julie (James) Thomas of Delta, OH, Melanie Carter of Wauseon, OH and Roger (Tammy) Carter of Holland, OH; grandchildren, Jordan, Tiffany, Ashley, Danielle, Melissa, Tyler, Damian and Larry; great-grandchildren, Jayse, Anthony, Rylighie, Isabelle and Scott; as well as her sister, Sybyl Hale.

Maggie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Scott and great-grandson, Zayden.

Family and friends may visit Saturday, November 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419.826.2631), where services will begin at 12:00 p.m. (Noon), with Father Francis Mariadas presiding. Interment will follow at St. Richard’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

