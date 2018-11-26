Margaret Fackler (1934-2018)

Margaret L. Fackler, 84, of Pioneer, passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at Hillside Country Living in Bryan. She was born on October 17, 1934 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Alfred C. and Ann M. (Tielke) Sette. On July 3, 1952 she married Charles L. Fackler at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier and he preceded her in death in January 2004.

Margaret worked for a few years as a cashier at Bud’s Supermarket in Pioneer. She was a member of Pioneer United Methodist Church. Margaret loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her three children, Dennis (Joyce) Fackler, Jeffrey (Nancy) Fackler and Linda (Tony) Theobald all of Pioneer; seven grandchildren, Cory (Angie) Fackler, Alan (Jennifer) Fackler, Lucas Fackler, Melissa (Austin) Rummel, Lindsay (Corey) Eisel, Cody (Elan) Fackler and Colt (Jenna) Fackler; two step grandchildren, Megan (Josh) Penland and Seth Duvendack; 24 great grandchildren; other family members and friends. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles and one brother Al Sette.

A graveside service will take place on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 12:00 pm at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer with Brian McCaskey to officiate. Donations may be made in Margaret’s memory to the Pioneer United Methodist Church or the Pioneer Fire Department.

