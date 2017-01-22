Margaret Fetters Wilcox (1920 – 2017)

Margaret “Gretta” Fetters Wilcox, age 96 of Montpelier passed peacefully on January 18, 2017.

She was born June 16, 1920 to the late William and Rachel (Hewitt) McDowell in Lurgan of County Armagh in Northern Ireland where she met and married WWII US Soldier, the late Paul Fetters on August 7, 1946. In March of 1947 she boarded the USNS George W. Goethals traveling to New York City to begin her life in the United States. She and Paul settled in Montpelier, Ohio and had a daughter Sharon (Fetters) Tarr. Paul Fetters passed away in December 1981 and Margaret was remarried in 1983 to the late Woodrow “Woody” Wilcox from Camden, Michigan.

In addition to Paul and Woody, Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Jack McDowell, William McDowell, David McDowell, Marie McDowell, and Renee (McDowell) Uprichard; and two step children, Irene Ward and Mike Wilcox.

She is survived by her beloved daughter Sharon (Bill) Tarr of Montpelier, granddaughters Stacie (Steve) Yagelski of Montpelier, Stephanie (Jeff) Augenstein of Powell, Ohio, Erin Tarr of Columbus and her dearly loved great-grandchildren Alex and Malorie Yagelski, Emily and Nicholas Augenstein, and Eden and Brynt Singleton-Tarr; step son Ralph “Bud” (Shirley) Wilcox of Kentucky; and several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous relatives, including those in Northern Ireland and family members of Woodrow Wilcox.

Margaret was the oldest member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and a member of the Lillian Chapter Eastern Star #41. She inspired her family with her incredible story of strength, integrity and humor. Her Irish accent, spirit and love of her family never faded. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last few months, especially those from the Community Hospice Center who came into her home and those who took wonderful care of her at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Memorial contributions may be given to CHP-Hospice or St. John’s Lutheran Church. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com