Margaret Frame (1923 – 2017)

Margaret L. Frame, age 93, of rural Archbold, passed away Sunday morning, November 19, 2017, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice.

Prior to her retirement she had been a Licensed Practical Nurse, having worked for many years at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

Margaret was born in Huntsville, Alabama on December 10, 1923, the daughter of Albert and Onie (Morgan) Tanner. On January 27, 1946, she married Lawrence Frame, Sr., and he preceded her in death in 2000. Surviving is her son, Timothy Frame of Archbold; daughter, Donna Baumea of Wauseon; and granddaughter, Christine Baumea of Wauseon. She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Ronald and Lawrence, Jr.; daughter, Barbara Gomez; brother, Buddie Tanner; and two sisters, Carolyn Hendricks and Elizabeth Sadler.

