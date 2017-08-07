Margaret L. Van Doren (1922 – 2017)

Margaret L. Van Doren, age 95, of Delta, surrounded by family; peacefully passed away at her home early Tuesday morning, August 1, 2017.

She was born in Delta on March 14, 1922 to the late Glen Danser and Thelma (Slagle) Danser. On August 9, 1941 she was united in marriage to Elven Van Doren and together enjoyed 73 years together until his passing on October 7, 2014.

Margaret began her work career at Pet Milk from 1940 – 1942. She later served in the cafeteria at the Delta Public Schools from 1953 – 1982 and retiring in 1982.

Margaret enjoyed sewing, quilting crossword puzzles and playing solitaire. Surviving is her daughter, Janet (Richard) Booher of Delta; son, Robert (Myrna) Van Doren of Florida; grandchildren, Ronda (Bruce) Hawkins, Robert Van Doren and Rochelle (Chris) Blunt; great grandchildren, Spencer, Cooper, Kylie (Adam) Heyerly and Olivia and one great great grandchild soon to arrive.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Delta Fire and Rescue, 500 E. Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515 or Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 3425 Executive Pkwy Ste 206, Toledo, OH 43606 in her memory.

