Margaret “Maggy” Dolf

Margaret E. “Maggy” Dolf, age 84, of Wauseon, passed away Monday, December 10, 2018, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. Prior to retirement she had been a Finance Director for the Sears, Roebuck and Company for over 30 years.

Maggy was born in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Carl and Margaret “Peg” (Galligan) Dolf. She was a graduate of The Ohio State University. There are no immediate survivors. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Barbara.

Private graveside services will be in the St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to The Ohio State University Alumni, or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

© 2018, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.