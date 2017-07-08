Margaret Mary Manley (1924 – 2017)

Margaret Mary Manley, 93, of Montpelier, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Hillside Country Living in rural Bryan.

She was born on April 21, 1924 in Millcreek Township, Ohio to Floyd A. and Norma M. (Thiel) Ehrmin. Margaret graduated from Kunkle High School in 1941. On December 19, 1942, she married Orville “Si” Manley in Montpelier and he preceded her in death in September of 2007.

Margaret worked at Robinair Manufacturing in Montpelier for approximately 15 years in the purchasing department. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Montpelier where she was a member of the Rachael Circle, as well as a former financial secretary and treasurer of the church. Margaret was also a member of Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers Auxiliary and a former member of the Fountain City Squares.

She is survived by her son, Paul (Dona) Manley of Huntersville, NC; three grandsons, Ian Manley, Brian (Leah) Manley of Decatur, GA and Christopher (Catherine) Manley of Charlotte, NC; three great grandchildren, Eleanor, Sy and Myles Manley.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Si Manley, one son, Mark A. Manley and one brother, Denver Ehrmin.

Margaret’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Mary Bryner for all the loving care she has provided to Margaret over the years.

A visitation will take place for Margaret on Monday, July 10, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 1:00 p.m.at the funeral home with Pastor Richard Blank to officiate. Margaret will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.