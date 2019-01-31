Margaret Penrod (1925-2019)

Margaret A. Penrod of Wauseon, Ohio passed away on January 30, 2019. She was born on July 10, 1925 to Godfrey and Barbara (Leininger) Stiriz, in Delta, Ohio.

On January 15, 1949, she married Howard W. Penrod of Wauseon, Ohio. They had two children, Randy and Pat Penrod. She also had three grandchildren Nick (Barb) Kennedy, North Canton, Ohio; Mike (Emma Boyers) Kennedy, Columbus, Ohio; and Kristi Kennedy, Columbus, Ohio. She had one great grandchild Maggie Ann Kennedy. Her husband Howard, son Randy, daughter Pat, sister Lorene (Richard) Dambach and Helen (Julius) Yackee, Leon, Walter and Donnie Stiriz and her parents preceded her in death.

Together with Howard’s parents Guy and Irma Penrod and his brother and sister-in-law James and Jean Penrod of Delta, owned and operated Penrod Funeral Homes in Wauseon and Delta.

Margaret was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon. She was also a member of Green Twig Garden Club, Janus C.C.L. and the Wauseon F.I.S.H. organization. She was an avid gardener, seamstress and cook. She and Howard won several awards for their beautiful landscaping at the funeral home. She also won a runner-up for a statewide beef dish she created for the Ohio Beef Council many years ago.

Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon from 2pm to 4pm on February 3, 2019. A memorial service will be held at the church at 11am on February 4, 2019 with a luncheon in the fellowship hall after the service. Internment will be prior to the memorial service at 10am at Wauseon Union Cemetery. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon or the Wauseon F.I.S.H. organization in her memory.

