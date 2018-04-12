Margaret Shirkey (1924 – 2018)

Margaret L. Shirkey, age 93, of Delta and formerly of Toledo, passed away, April 2, 2018 at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Cumming, Georgia; where she had recently moved. Margaret was born July 27, 1924 in Delta to the late Howard Oberla and Edna (Koder) Oberla. In 1940 after nine years in Delta School, the family moved to Toledo and she graduated from DeVilbiss High School and then attended Davis Business College.

She spent many years working in various offices before retiring on December 31, 1984 from Owens Illinois as an executive secretary after 22 years of service. On July 15, 1945 she married Robert Nichols and together were blessed with two children, Carol Jean and Daniel Robert Nichols. After Robert’s passing on February 26, 1968, Margaret later married Ralph Shirkey on November 27, 1970 and together spent many years dancing and traveling in their camper until his recent passing on February 18, 2018.

Margaret is survived by her daughter Carol Goodridge; granddaughter, Danielle (Jeff) Watson; grandson, Jason Nichols; great grandchildren, Kelsey and Bailey Watson and Gavin, Devin and Jenny Nichols. She was also preceded in death by her son, Daniel R. Nichols; son-in-law, Jim Goodridge; sister, Jary Snyder and brother-in-law, Jim Snyder. Private interment was held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta on April 10, 2018 with Pastor Teresa Wenrick officiating. Those wishing a show of sympathy may make a memorial contribution to the Delta Police Department in Margaret’s memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

