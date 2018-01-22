Margaret Tubbs (1919 – 2018)

Margaret Georgene Tubbs, 98, passed away peacefully January 14th 2017 in her home surrounded by family and friends.

She was born September 16, 1919 to Marian (Callaghan) and George Whittaker in Bay City Michigan, and known to all as Georgene from an early age.

She graduated from Bay City Central High School in 1937, and moved to Jackson Michigan. There she was employed by Amco Twist Drill starting as clerical staff, and working her way to pay master in their accounting department.

During her younger years, she enjoyed dances at the USO, following professional football, improved her piano playing, and bowled competitively in a women’s league during WWII.

She married Harold Tubbs Jr. in 1951 and he preceded her in death on October 31, 1981. They had two children, Sharon and George, and moved to Montpelier, Ohio in 1958 where they raised their family.

They became members of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and supported various programs of their parish.

Georgene was active in and held positions in civic organizations including the [former] Williams County Hospital Auxiliary, Historical Society, and Girls Scouts of America.

Always a skilled card player, she earned the rank of Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League in 1983, and continued to play for many years.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Frank) Murphy of San Francisco, California, son, George (Charlie) Tubbs of Leesburg, Indiana and grandson, Jeremy Tubbs of Indianapolis, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers and one sister.

A private interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CHP-Hospice.

Her family is very grateful for the most recent caregivers and lifelong friendships of many.

Friends, and relatives are invited to a celebration of life to be held in coming weeks. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com