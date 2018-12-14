Marguerite “Peg” Taylor (1921-2018)

Marguerite C. “Peg” Taylor, 97 years, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, December 13, 2018, in her residence, with her family by her side.

Peg was born June 26, 1921 in Fostoria, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward Mitchell and Ruth Medilla (Wolfe) Silveus. She was a 1939 graduate of Van Buren High School. She married Max L. Taylor on September 28, 1941, and he preceded her in death on November 9, 1992.

Peg worked for the Kelly Family at the Bryan News Stand for 34 years, retiring in 1989. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and her Ladies Card Club. Peg was an avid card player and reader. She enjoyed tending to her vegetable and flower garden. Peg cherished spending summers at Minsters Park on Round and Devil’s Lake, enjoying all that Lake Life has to offer. She truly treasured being a wife, mom and homemaker; taking care of the needs of her family and following all their activities.

Surviving are her two children, Jennifer (Scott) Edwards of Lincoln, Michigan and Jeffrey (Patricia) Taylor of Montpelier; eight grandchildren, Lindsay (Troy) Barber, Katie (Craig) Williamson, Christine (Tom) Hosinski, Amy (Jeff Sampson) Styles, Angelica (Joe) Bisek, Niles (Sara) Taylor, Allison (Cody) Thompson and Max (Caitlin) Taylor, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Max, one daughter, Linda Edwards and three brothers, Ralph, Don and Clark Silveus.

Visitation for Marguerite C. “Peg” Taylor will be held from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m., Monday, December 17, 2018 in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Peg will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 18, 2018 in the funeral home with Reverend Peter Page officiating. Graveside Committal services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in Bechtel Cemetery, Van Buren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Community Health Professionals Hospice, 1215 South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506 or to Shriner’s Hospital for Children – Cincinnati, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 43229.

