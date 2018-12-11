Marguerite “Peggy” McNamee (1930-2018)

Marguerite B. “Peggy” McNamee, 88, of Bryan passed away Monday morning at Genesis HealthCare Center in Bryan. She was born on March 11, 1930 in Montpelier to Glen V. and Helen (Haines) Shearer. Peggy graduated from Edon High School in 1948. She married Richard P. McNamee and he preceded her in death on April 6, 1991.

Peggy worked in the Title Department at the Williams County Courthouse. She also worked at the Montpelier Auto Auction. Peggy was a caregiver for most of her life, taking care of her twin sister. In her free time, she enjoyed golfing, bowling, bingo and attending her children’s sporting events.

Peggy is survived by her children Bill G. McNamee of Montpelier and Sue (Don) Hallett of Bryan; three grandchildren, Samantha Hubbell, Shad McNamee and Corey McKelvey; eight great grandchildren; and sister Norma Sanders of Bryan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, sister Marian Shearer, twin sister Marjorie Shearer and great grandson Kane Hubbell.

Visitation for Peggy will be on Thursday, December 13th from 11am-1:30pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will follow at 1:30pm at the funeral home with Jon List to officiate. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Ike and Ella Foundation. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

© 2018, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.