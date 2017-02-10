Marian Crawford (1926 – 2017)

Marian Crawford, age 90, of Bryan and formerly of Wauseon passed away early Wednesday February 8, 2017 at Hillside Country Living near Bryan. Prior to her retirement she had been the Director of the Fulton County Board of Elections and the Office Manager for the former Detwiler Manor in Wauseon.

Mrs. Crawford was born on November 22, 1926 in Fulton County the daughter of the late George and the late Anna Marie (Kahrs) Plassman. On June 8, 1947 she married James Crawford and he preceded her in death in 2003. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon.

Surviving are her children; Robert (Doris) Crawford, Thomas (Tia) Crawford and daughter-in-law; Sue Crawford. Also surviving are 6 great-children and one great-grandson. Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband was son James, grandson Max and brothers; J. Fred, Herbert A. and Roland C Plassman.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm Sunday February 12, 2017 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon with the Rev. Julie Parsell officiating. Interment will follow in the Wauseon Union Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Sunday from 2:00pm until service time.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to either the Trinity Lutheran Church or the charity of the donor's choice.