Marianne Gillen (1956 – 2017)

Marianne (Marie) E. Gillen, age 61, of Swanton, passed away Saturday morning October 21, 2017 at the Cleveland Clinic after a short unexpected illness.

She was born in Toledo on April 6, 1956 to the late Allen Tanner Sr. and Shirley (Barber) Tanner. Marie was a graduate of Springfield High School class of 1974.

On August 2, 1975 she married James C. Gillen and together shared 42 loving years together. Marie worked for over 20 years with Swan Creek Candle in Swanton; where she created many friendships and an extended family.

Marie is survived by her husband James Gillen; daughter, Diane (Larry) Crawford; son, Dan (Jennifer) Gillen; brothers, David (Connie), Allen, Glen (Debra) and Mike (Beverly) Tanner; sisters, Arlene (Roger) Weirauch, Emily (Doug) Moon, Jackie (Mike) Barczak and Teresa (Butch) Whitney; grandchildren, Maryna and Brysen Crawford; special K-9 granddog Gus; along with many nieces, nephews and close friends from Swan Creek Candle.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Northern Ohio, 5700 Brecksville Rd., Independence, Ohio 44131. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.