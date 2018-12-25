Maribell Nafziger (1928-2018)

Maribell (Brown) Nafziger, 89, of Archbold, Ohio, passed away Monday, Dec. 24, 2018 at Fairlawn Haven, Archbold, following a brief illness.

She was born December 29, 1928 near Wakarusa, IN, the daughter of Joseph and Nellie (Martin) Brown. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at an early age while attending the Holdeman Mennonite Church, Wakarusa.

She met Carl Nafziger, from rural Pettisville through church youth meetings, and they were married on June 1, 1958. She then became an active member of the Central Mennonite Church, Archbold. Her husband preceded her in death in June, 2010.

Mother helped raise her daughters in a loving and nurturing environment. Throughout her life, she modeled a Christ-like example of thinking of others first. She helped her husband with farming, raising chickens and selling eggs. She enjoyed babysitting for several area young children whom she loved and thought of as her “grandchildren,” keeping in touch with them as they grew into adulthood and became parents.

Mother instilled in us a love of music, horses, nature, and reading. Her hobbies included quilting, embroidery, sewing, reading, gardening, bird watching, as well “armchair coaching” college basketball on TV. Mother never knew a stranger, frequently sharing an encouraging word or smile for those she met. International visitors were always welcome in her home, including guests from Costa Rica, India, Bolivia, and Kenya who became cherished friends. She was so pleased when Todd bought their farm, frequently requesting to drive by “to see how Todd’s crops are doing.”

She was preceeded in death by her husband; parents; parents-in law, Elmer and Lillie (Yoder) Nafziger; 2 sisters-in-law and 5 brothers-in-law, Katherine Short and Nevada Nafziger, Dale Nafziger, Everett Nafziger, Gerald Nafziger, Hubert Short, and Donald Stichter.

She is survived by 2 daughters: Linda, Archbold, and Elaine (Ed) Swartzbaugh, Archbold. Also surviving are 3 sisters: Evelyn Stichter, Goshen; Charlene Brown, Wakarusa; Marlene Coldren, Ephrata, Pennsylvania; sisters-in-law, Jean Nafziger, Goshen and Ruth Nafziger, Archbold, as well as many cousins, neices and nephews and their families whom she prayed for frequently.

Our family would like to thank Dr. Keith Lehman and his staff for their compassionate care of Mother over the years, as well as the staff of FCHC and Fairlawn Haven who cared for mother in her final earthly days. On December 29th, she would have celebrated her 90th birthday, but she received the best Christmas and birthday present of all, being reunited with her husband, family, and friends for eternity at the feet of her loving Savior.

Viewing is planned for Friday, Dec. 28 at Central Mennonite Church, Archbold, from 4-8 p.m. A private family viewing will be held at Central on Saturday, Dec. 29 from 9-10 a.m. Internment will be at the Pettisville Cemetery at 10 am, followed by a Celebration of Life service at Central at 11:00 a.m.

The family requests that memorials be made to either Mennonite Central Committee/Disaster Relief or to World Gospel Mission, Marion, IN, to support Rick and Lori Lampen’s medical and spiritual ministry to the street children in the city of Santa Cruz, Bolivia.

