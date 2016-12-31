Marie E. Vinecourt (1916 – 2016)

Marie E. Vinecourt, age 100, of Delta, passed away at her daughter’s home in Wauseon, Friday morning, December 30, 2016. She was born in Providence Twp. of Lucas County on August 18, 1916 to the late Floyd Ross and Daisy (Foor) Ross.

Marie married Earl Tanier and together were blessed with children, Charles, Darlene and Charlotte. After Earl’s death, she married Cecil Slagle. Later Cecil passed away and she was united in marriage to Ralph Vinecourt and he preceded her in death on October 18, 2006. Marie’s occupations included housekeeping, waitressing; working for McCords and later retiring from Globe-Weis Manufacturing in Wauseon. She enjoyed gardening, word puzzles, taking care of the home and cooking for her family; either at the house or at the lake.

Marie is survived by her son, Charles (Trula) Tanier of Delta; daughters, Darlene Bryant of Van Wert, OH and Charlotte (Bill) Osterhout of Wauseon; brothers, Dale (Maxine) Ross of Colton, OH and Lawrence (Carol) Ross of Toledo; sister, Lola Peske of Sylvania; 9 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 32 great great grandchildren; 1 great great great grandchild and several step children. Along with her parents and husbands, Earl, Cecil and Ralph; she was preceded in death by her siblings, Isabel Schiefert, Sylvester Ross, Virginia Reighard, Betty Tanier, Charles Ross, Donna Masales; 3 grandchildren and 1 great great great grandson.

Services for Marie will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. Friends and family may visit at the funeral home prior to the service from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on Tuesday. Rev. Teresa Wenrick will be officiating.

Those planning a show of sympathy are asked to make contributions to the American Cancer Society or the Delta United Methodist Church in Marie’s memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com