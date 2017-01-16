Marion V. Curry (1927 – 2017)

Marion V. Curry, age 89, formerly of Hamilton, Indiana, died at 9:50 A.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Saint Anne Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he was a resident. Mr. Curry was a 1945 graduate of Edon High School and was a lifelong dairy and grain farmer. For twenty-five years, he wintered in Cape Coral, Florida, spending his summers at Hamilton Lake. He loved all animals, large and small, and was an excellent care giver.

Marion V. Curry was born on October 11, 1927, in Edon, Ohio, the son of Alfred G. and Clela E. (Rockey) Curry. He married Daisy “Ann” Leatherman on October 11, 1949, and she preceded him in death on October 27, 1977. He then married Veneta Mae Smith on November 19, 1989, in Fremont, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on July 16, 2004.

Survivors include daughters, Carol Trombley, of Fort Myers, Florida, and Connie (Dick) Wildey, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three sons, Dan (Rhonda) Curry, of Montpelier, Ohio, Dennis (Julie) Curry, of Edon, Ohio, and Dale (Tanya) Curry, of Fort Wayne; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one brother, Donald Curry, of Edon. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Margaret Weaver, and two infant brothers, Raymond and Walter Curry.

Services for Marion V. Curry will be held on Friday, January 20, 2017, at 12:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, with Pastor Roger Marlow officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 A.M., in the Krill Funeral Home, Edon. Interment will be in Edon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Humane Society.

