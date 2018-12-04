Marjorie “Midge” Culbertson (1926-2018)

Marjorie A. “Midge” Culbertson, 92 years, of Bryan, passed away Monday, December 3, 2018 in The Inn at Fountain Park, Bryan. Midge was born June 26, 1926 in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of the late Rudy and Mabel (Miller) Lichty.

She was a 1944 graduate of Bryan High School. Midge continued her education at Bowling Green State University graduating with a Bachelor of Music Education degree.

She married Ralph L. Culbertson on August 8, 1948 in Bryan, Ohio and he preceded her in death on January 31, 1994. Midge was passionate about music and taught piano and organ lessons for over 34 years.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Bryan. Midge was very active in the church where she was organist for 25 years and sang in the choir. She also served as a deacon and elder of the church. She was a member of the Fortnightly Study Club and Alpha Phi International Women’s Fraternity. In her free time, Midge enjoyed playing piano, knitting, and crossword puzzles. She always kept busy and especially cherished her time with her family and friends.

Surviving are her two sons, William L. (Jo Ellen) Culbertson of Bryan, and Thomas E. (Katherine Benline) Culbertson of Bryan; three grandchildren, William B. Culbertson of Columbus, Bradley T. Culbertson of Chicago, Illinois and Danielle L. Culbertson of Archbold; two great-grandchildren, Ira Gomez and Eva Gomez. Midge was preceded in passing by her parents; husband, Ralph; two brothers, Wayne L. Lichty, and John J. Lichty, and sister, Geraldine Gleason.

Visitation for Marjorie A. “Midge” Culbertson will be held Friday, December 7, 2018 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home- Greenisen Chapel, 225 East High Street, Bryan. A Celebration of Life for Midge will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 8, 2018 at First Presbyterian Church, 506 Oxford Drive, Bryan, with Pastor Barry Sweet officiating. Private interment was made prior to the service in Shiffler Cemetery, rural Bryan.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to First Presbyterian Church, 506 Oxford Drive, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

© 2018, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.