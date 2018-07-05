Marjorie Seigneur (1924-2018)

Marjorie Joye Seigneur, age 94, of Stryker, died July 4, 2018, at the O’Neill Healthcare Facility in Bay Village, Ohio, after an extended illness. She was the daughter of Iva B. (Lourash) and Charles R. Smith, born on January 4, 1924, in Noble Township, Defiance County, Ohio. She was married to Lawrence Seigneur on June 30, 1945, who preceded her in death on September 16, 2000.

She was a 1941 graduate of Defiance High School and a 1972 graduate of Bowling Green State University where she was a member of Kappa Delta Pi. She retired from teaching from Northeastern School District in Defiance County. Prior to her teaching career she worked for the deputy auditor and treasurer at the Williams County Court House.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Stryker, life member of the Ohio Retired Teachers’ Association, Life member of the Defiance County Chapter of the Retired Teachers’ Association, and a member of the Williams County Retired Teachers’ Association. She was also a former member of the Stryker Garden Club, the Stryker Home Demonstration Club, and a 4-H advisor for many years. She was also a volunteer in the log school at Sauder’s Village for twenty years and a volunteer for the Stryker Senior Center where she was on the site council.

Surviving are a son, Dean (and wife Frieda) of Northfield, OH; a daughter, Renee (and husband Terry) from Avon Lake, OH; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Glen and Eugene, and her sister, Teresa Ziegler.

Visitation for Marjorie will be held from 10:30 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at the First Baptist Church in Stryker. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:30 A.M., also in the church, with Pastor Sean Ingram and Pastor Matthew Dodd, officiating. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery in Stryker. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be given to the First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.

