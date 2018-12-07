Marjorie Short (1924-2018)

Marjorie Ella Short, age 94 years, of Archbold, passed away on December 5, 2018 at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold, having been a resident there for the past nine months. She was born October 25, 1924 near Wauseon to William B. and Clara (Beck) Nofziger.

She married Calvin D. Short on April 1, 1945 and he preceded her in death on March 7, 2018. They shared nearly 73 years together.

Marge accepted Christ in her youth and was a member of the West Clinton Mennonite Church until she married and then joined the Lockport Mennonite Church, rural Stryker, where she was an avid quilter and taught Bible School and Sunday School.

She was a homemaker and used her artistic talents in piecing and quilting, sewing, oil and chalk painting, ceramics and crocheting. She enjoyed gardening and flowers and was a member of the Elmira Garden Club and won numerous ribbons for her floral arrangements. She was a volunteer quilter at Care & Share and Sauder Village. She also volunteered icing cookies at the Doughbox Bakery. She enjoyed sports, being a fan of the Detroit Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes and the Archbold Bluestreaks. Along with her husband she was instrumental in getting the Lockport covered bridge built in 1999.

Marge is survived by her four children: Lonnie (Carol) of Archbold, Pat (Ellis) Nafziger, Terry (Susan), both of Wauseon, and Peg (Corwin) Rufenacht of Archbold; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister Ada Stuckey and brother-in-law, Herb Nofziger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Calvin; a granddaughter, Erin Elizabeth Nafziger; three brothers, LaVern, Olen and Lawrence Nofziger; four sisters, Orpha Nofziger, Berneda Stuckey, Myrtie Wyse and Virginia Nofziger.

A Celebration of Life for Marge will be held on Monday at 11 AM at the Lockport Mennonite Church with Pastors Steve Heatwole and Matthew Weaver officiating. Interment will precede in the Lockport Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 – 5 PM on Sunday at the Fairlawn Chapel. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be given to the donor’s favorite charity.

