Mark Eagle (1959-2018)

Mark L. Eagle, 59, of Houston, TX went to heaven on July 19, 2018, from his home. He was born June 12, 1959, in Wauseon, OH to the late Loren Robert “Bob” and Elaine Marie (Mohr) Eagle.

Mark graduated from Gorham Fayette High School Class of 1977, Kent State University in 1981, was employed at All American Containers as an account executive, and was member of the Fayette United Methodist Church. He was known for his kind, generous heart.

He was a man of deep faith and was passionate about U.S. history along with the history of the Eagle and Mohr families. He loved to reminisce about his life when he lived in Ohio, and was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend.

Surviving Mark is his sister Deborah K Eagle and Jim Seward of Acton, MA; two nephews, Jamie and Christopher Seward of Acton and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, twin brothers, maternal grandparents, Creo and Velma (Barr) Mohr and paternal grandparents, Marcus Ford and Nina L. (Clingerman) Eagle.

A funeral service for Mark will be held Wednesday, August 1, 2018. at 11 a.m. at Eagle Funeral Home-Barrett Chapel in Fayette with Dr. Rev. Samuel E. Wickard officiating. Burial will follow at Waldron Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions in honor of Mark can be made to the American Heart Association or a charity of the donor’s choice.

