Mark Robison (1958-2018)

Mark Todd Robison, 60, of Montpelier was surrounded by love when he went to meet his Lord after a long, heroic battle with prostate cancer. Mark began his journey on this earth January 23, 1958 and was the loving son of Doyle and Lois (Jenkins) Robison, who welcomed him to heaven.

Mark graduated from North Central High School in 1976 and many of his classmates were his most cherished friends. At only 19 years of age he was fortunate to find his great love story and on Christmas Eve 1977 he married the love of his life, Melinda. She bravely carries on.

Mark, Melinda, beloved daughter Christy Rae, and their 2 cats (which quickly multiplied to 23 cats) settled in to home life in rural Montpelier. A salt of the earth guy, Mark was a factory worker by day and a farmer by night and weekend. He wasn’t afraid of hard work and was quite the talented handyman. If something was broken it was fixed rather than replaced, if something needed built he put his hands to work.

Mark and Melinda’s joy was multiplied when they welcomed two more daughters, Lindsey Michelle and Andrea Lynn. Though outnumbered, he loved life with all of his girls and taught them the importance of working for what you want in life. They never doubted that he would take care of them, whether he was making sure the car had an oil change or telling them to watch for deer (universal Dad language for “I love you”). Mark can rest comfortably knowing that his girls are now protected by their loving husbands; Christy by Jay Perdue, Lindsey by Caleb Eckley, and Andrea by Alexander Hamilton. He adored his 9 grandchildren (Eric, Kimberly, Christopher, Alyssa, Leslie, Jonah, Haley, Carter, and Landon) and 3 great-grandchildren (Zain, Avenell, and Gryphon), who will always remember his silly side at Christmas Eve gatherings.

In his spare time Mark enjoyed being part of the boy’s club at St. Joe Storage, being a member of Lake View Church, and proudly serving his community for 23 years as Bridgewater Township Trustee. Mark was loved by many for his willingness to help anyone in need, his easy going nature, and witty banter. Mark was the kind of man that when he spoke you listened, because you knew he had something intelligent and valuable to say.

Family will be accepting visitors at Lake View Church on Monday, December 3, 2018 from 2pm to 7pm, with a celebration of Mark’s life beginning at 7pm. Lake View Church is located at 4616 E Territorial Rd, Camden, MI 49232. Mark has requested that in lieu of flowers, if you wish to honor his life please consider making a donation to the Lake View Church Impact Center. Mark will be laid to rest at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com .

