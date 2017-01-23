Marlene J. Damman (1935 – 2017)

Marlene J. Damman, age 81, of Wauseon, went to her Heavenly home to be with the Lord, on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

Marlene was born in Westlake, Ohio on September 8, 1935, the daughter of Albert and Mildred Bauer. On August 8, 1958 she married Johannes Damman, and he preceded her in death in 2014. She was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon where she was very active in church activities. She also enjoyed knitting and gardening, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving are children; Bruce (Polly McCaig) Damman of Liberty Center, Nadine (Gary) Wise of Whitehouse, Bradley Damman of Wauseon, Gary (Kristen Wueller) Damman of Toledo, Brenda (Homer) Rodriguez of Wauseon; 12 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter, and sister, Nancy Mingus of Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Lee Bauer.

Visitation for Marlene will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. The funeral service will be held a t 11:00 A.M. on Thursday at Emmaus Lutheran Church. Interment will follow in the Winameg Cemetery, near Delta.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Fulton County Special Olympics, Emmaus Lutheran Church or the charity of the donors’ choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com