Marlou J. Ely (1930 – 2017)

Marlou J. Ely, 86, of Pioneer and formerly of Montpelier passed away Saturday evening at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan. She was born on May 18, 1930 in Tecumseh, Michigan to Clarence and Melvina “Peg” (Braun) Gilman. Marlou graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1948, she earned her Dental Hygienist Degree from the University of Michigan in 1950. She married Roger S. Ely in 1950 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Marlou was a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier; she served as an Elder and Deacon and enjoyed seasonally decorating the church. She was a charter member of the Montpelier Civic League. For a brief time she was a dental hygienist in Cleveland. In 1954 she and Roger moved to Montpelier where she supported her husband in his Dental Practice, and became a full time mom. Marlou volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

She is survived by her daughter Debra (Donald) Brenner of Montpelier; son Scott K. (Christina) Ely of Hilton Head, South Carolina; six grandchildren, Derek (Kasey) Brenner, Dustin L. Brenner, Dana (Rusty) Jaquiss, Jackie (Drew) Bellem, Lyndi (John) Loftin, and Samantha (Nick) Randall; and eleven great grandchildren.

Marlou was preceded in death by her parents and husband Roger.

A time to receive friends will be on Friday, March 10th from 10:30am-12 pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier. A memorial service will follow at 12pm at the church with Reverend David Tilly to officiate. Marlou’s final resting place will be at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the church. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com