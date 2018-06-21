Marr Werder (1941 – 2018)

Marr’Del Maria Werder, age 76, of Archbold, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Sunday, June 17, 2018. Prior to her retirement she had taught continuing education at the University of Toledo.

Marr’Del was born in Napoleon on December 4, 1941, the daughter of Delbert and Martha (Pierce) Dannenberg. On March 5, 1961, she married Bruce Werder, and he survives. She loved teaching Neuro-Linguistics Programming (NLP). Marr’Del also loved spending time with her grandchildren and loved animals.

Surviving besides, Bruce, are children, Scott Werder of Wauseon, Maria Werder of Granger, Indiana, and Jennifer (Steven) Carroll of Granger, Indiana; grandchildren, Courtney, Brooke, and Anthony Werder, and Derek, Colin, and Sierra Carroll; and great-grandchildren, Vincent and Oliver. She is also survived by two sisters, Nina Christen of Napoleon and Melissa Steusloff of Wauseon. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at the Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.griseirfh.com.

