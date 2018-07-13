Marshall Leslie (1924-2018)

Marshall C. Leslie, age 93, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in his home.

Mr. Leslie was a 1942 graduate of Bryan High School, was a lifelong farmer and for twenty-five years was manager of the Federal Land Bank Association of Bryan. Marshall came to know the Lord in his teens, had an unwavering faith in God and was a lifelong active member of Lick Creek Church of the Brethren serving as a deacon, Sunday school superintendent, on the building committee when the church was being built and various other positions. He enjoyed spending time with family, traveling and was known for his work ethic and honesty. He had a commercial pilot’s license with an instrument rating and loved flying his Cessna airplane.

Marshall was born on November 11, 1924, near Bryan, Ohio, the son of Marshall C. and Wealthy M. (Workman) Leslie. He married his wife of seventy years, Joan Wyman, on May 24, 1947, in Pioneer, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on February 18, 2017.

Marshall is survived by three daughters, Marsha Engle, of Seattle, Washington, Gayle Worrell of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Diane Stewart, of Pickins, South Carolina; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Alice Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Alden Leslie; and two sisters, Evelyn Miller and Erma Mignerey.

Visitation will be held in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, on Sunday, July 15, 2018, from 2:00-4:00 P.M. Private funeral services will be held with Pastors Bill Holsopple and Dorothy Ritchey-Moore officiating. Interment will be in Shiffler Cemetery, Pulaski, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lick Creek Church of the Brethren, 1500 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

