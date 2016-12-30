Martha A. Cole (1945 – 2016)

Martha A. Cole, 71, of Kunkle passed away peacefully on Tuesday at Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania, Ohio. She was born on February 21, 1945 in Highland Park, Michigan to Robert William and Mary (Johnson) Schofield. She married James L. Cole on July 13, 1963 in Allen, Michigan and he survives.

For most of her life Martha was a homemaker, later in life she worked at Key Plastics in Montpelier and Kamco in West Unity. She had a love for watching movies and had an excellent taste for tea.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years James; four children, Donald (Crista) Cole of Weatherford, Texas, Chandler T. Cole of Beaufort, South Carolina, Leslie J. Cole of Troy, Michigan, and Melanie (John) Gibson of Belleville, Michigan; six grandchildren, one great grandchild; one brother Fred Schofield of Kunkle; and one sister Ivadell (John) Webb of Hillsdale, Michigan.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, son Glenn Cole, sister Judy Riddle, and a sister-in-law Penny Schofield.

Visitation for Martha will be on Friday, December 30th from 2-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Saturday at 11am at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Williams County Humane Society. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com