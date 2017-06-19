Martha Teats (1941 – 2017)

Martha “Marty” E. Teats 76, of Montpelier passed away Wednesday morning at her home.

She was born on February 22, 1941 in Florence Township, Ohio to Francis Braden and Zelda Ilene (Wolff) Fikel. Marty graduated from Montpelier High School. On September 2, 1961, she married Jerry E. Teats, Sr. and he preceded her in death on August 29, 2005.

Marty retired from Key Plastics in 2003. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles aerie 2246 in Montpelier. Marty was a lifelong accordion player and entertainer with multiple bands, including Marty’s one-woman band.

Marty is survived by her four children, Gary (Scooter) Teats of Bryan, Lynne (Bill) Hill of Montpelier, Jerry E. Teats of Pioneer and Lonnie (Loretta) Teats of Camden, Michigan; grandchildren, Hallie (Chase) Henry, Bill (Megan Shilling) Hill, Allie & Sidney Teats, J.J. Teats, Amanda Witter, and Kendall Lavigne; six great grandchildren; and nine siblings, Darlene (Paul) Green, Violet Chance, Francis (Sandy) Fikel, Jr., Rosie Miller, Fred (Kathy) Fikel, Tom Fikel, Kenny (Tarry) Fikel, Kay (Larry) Wendorf, and Chris Baughman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerry, great granddaughter Brier Quinn Henry, and brother George Fikel.

Graveside services will be on Tuesday, June 20th at 11am at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with Reverend David Tilly to officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to CHP-Hospice. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.