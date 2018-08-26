Martin Burks (1943-2018)

Martin Burks, age 74, of Delta, passed away on Saturday, August 25, 2018 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Martin was born in Toledo on October 27, 1943 to Robert & Marcella (Jaegle) Burks. He met and married Diane Falor on February 3, 1990.

Martin worked for Muir Graphics retiring in 2006. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post #373 in Delta. During his spare time, Martin enjoyed fishing, camping, being with his family and was also an avid Michigan Football fan. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory, is his loving wife of 28 years Diane; children, Karen Burks-Harris; Daniel Burks; Kathryn (Corey) Stricker; Kristyn Burks; sisters, Linda (Ken) Stirneman; Theresa (Carl) Cowdrey; brothers, Michael (Sue) Burks; Jeff (Cyndi) Burks; grandchildren, Dylan; Cody; Isaak and Ruthanna.. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert & Marcella Burks.

Friends and family will be received in the Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta, on Tuesday August 28, 2018 from 2 to 8 P.M. where the Sons of the American Legion Post 373 will be performing services at 7 P.M. Funeral services will continue on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at the Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta, Ohio from 10 to 11 A.M. with services immediately following at 11 A.M. with Pastor Teresa Wenrick officiating. Burial will be private.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Delta United Methodist Church or Sons of the American Legion Post 373.

