Martin Lopez (1939 – 2017)

Martin Lopez, age 78, of rural Delta, Ohio, passed away Tuesday morning, July 18, 2017, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. Prior to his retirement he had worked as an electrician for the Ford Motor Company, retiring in 2005.

Martin was born in Elsa, Texas on March 10, 1939, the son of Pedro and Guadalupe (Salinas) Lopez. In 1979, he married Bonnie Hayward, and she survives. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a member of the Wauseon VFW Post 7424. Martin also loved to play golf.

Surviving, besides his wife, Bonnie, are three sons, Robert (Naomi) of Delta, Peter (Maria) of Rocky River, OH, Derek (Kao) of St. Clair Shores, MI; grandchildren, Lane, Lauren, Nolan and Amelia Lopez; step-grandchildren, Ollie and Izzy Hoskins; and siblings, Mike Lopez of Wauseon, Pete Lopez of California, and Maria Tijerina of Archbold. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to the charity of the donor's choice.