Martinez’s Sac Fly Leads Peoria To 2-1 Win Over Fort Wayne

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Jose Martinez drove in Yariel Gonzalez with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, leading the Peoria Chiefs to a 2-1 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Sunday.

Gonzalez scored on the play to give the Chiefs a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a strikeout, advanced to second on a walk by J.R. Davis and then stole third.

After Peoria added a run in the third on a single by Dennis Ortega, the TinCaps cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Tirso Ornelas hit an RBI double, bringing home Kelvin Melean.

Peoria right-hander Paul Balestrieri (6-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter MacKenzie Gore (1-4) took the tough loss in the Midwest League game after giving up two runs and three hits over five innings. Kodi Whitley retired the side in order for his fifth save of the season.

Ornelas doubled and singled twice for the TinCaps.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.