Martin’s Homer Leads Indianapolis To 4-3 Win Over Toledo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jason Martin hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Indianapolis Indians to a 4-3 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday.

Buddy Boshers got Chad Huffman to ground out with a runner on third to end the game for his first save of the season.

The home run by Martin scored Eric Wood to tie the game 3-3.

The Indians took the lead for good in the sixth when Jose Osuna hit a solo home run.

Tanner Anderson (3-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Toledo starter Warwick Saupold (3-1) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Mud Hens, Jason Krizan tripled and singled three times. Christin Stewart homered and doubled, driving home three runs.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.