Marvin Bernath (1930-2018)

Marvin A. Bernath, 88, of Pioneer passed away Saturday evening at his home. He was born on May 3, 1930 in Franklin Township, Fulton County, Ohio to John and Ida (Sehlmeyer) Bernath. Marvin proudly served his country in the the United States Army during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Germany for a brief time. On April 23, 1955 he married Lynette A. Mercer and she survives.

Marvin was most recently a self-employed carpenter, he built his home in 1977. Prior to that he worked for Fleetwood Travel in Edgerton as a welder for 15 years, Castle in Stryker as a welder, White Motors and LeRoy Blaker Sawmill in Alvordton.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Lynette; daughter Linda (Ron) Sapp of Montpelier; son Randy (Tish) Bernath of Montpelier; six grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren; and sister Lucille Siegel of Prattville, Michigan. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son Roger Bernath, sister Helen Erbskorn, and a brother Harold Bernath.

Visitation for Marvin will be Tuesday July 17th from 4-8pm and Wednesday from 12-1pm at the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home on Empire Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Wednesday at 1pm at the funeral home with Reverend David Tilly to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with military graveside rites by the Montpelier Veterans.

Memorial contributions may be made to CHP Hospice of Williams County or Just for Kickz. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

