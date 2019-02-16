Marvin Hunter (1938-2019)

Marvin L. Hunter, 80 years, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Community Health and Wellness Centers Emergency Room, Bryan. Marvin was born July 4, 1938, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late Glen LeRoy and Leva Alice (Hubbell) Hunter.

He married Winifred Eileen Miller on February 22, 1969 in Bryan, and she preceded him in death on September 26, 2017. Marvin worked for Spangler Candy Company as a cook for 39 years, retiring in 1998. Following his retirement, Marvin worked as a car retriever for Casebere Motors, Pepple Chevrolet, Landmark Chevrolet, Bryan Ford, Superior Auto and the Montpelier Auto Auction.

He was a member of Bryan First Brethren Church. He enjoyed rooting for Ohio State, playing bingo, going to the casino, bowling and traveling. He truly enjoyed the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are his two daughters, Sharon (Dick) Rowan of Wauseon and Linda (Jerry) Goeltzenleuchter of Bryan; five grandchildren, Kelli (Gene Powell) Stegman of Perrysburg, Ohio, Todd (Ruby) Rowan of Schertz, Texas, Beth (Adam) Roberts of Bryan, David (Dawn) Goeltzenleuchter of Edgerton and Jan (Brian) Gower of Findlay, Ohio; 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Denver (Roma) Hunter of Bryan, Richard (Diane) Hunter of Wauseon and Laylin (Charlene) Krill of Bryan; three sisters, Margaret (Tom) Lawson of Bryan, Londa Champion of Hillsdale, Michigan and Vivian Smith of Oregon, Ohio; He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Winifred; two grandsons, Jeffery Allen Rowan and Daniel Goeltzenleuchter; one brother, Wayne Krill and one sister, Betty Keller.

Visitation for Marvin L. Hunter will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Greenisen Chapel, 225 East High Street, Bryan, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, in the funeral home with Rev. Dick Buchsteiner officiating. Graveside committal services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

