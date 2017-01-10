Mary A. Sauber (1939 – 2017)

Mary A. Sauber, age 77, of Wauseon, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Prior to her retirement in 2004 she had been a Registered Nurse for over 40 years, having last served as the night shift supervisor for the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

Mary was born in Napoleon on December 8, 1939, the daughter of Otto and Martha (Hahn) Hurst. On September 21, 1963 she married Harold “Heidi” Sauber, and he survives. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon. Mary had graduated from the Flower Hospital School of Nursing in 1962.

Surviving is her husband, Harold “Heidi”; daughter, Amy (Scott) Rychener of Wauseon; three sons, David (Andrea) Sauber of Wauseon, Tim Sauber of Largo, Florida, and Andrew Farkas of Wauseon. She is also survived by grandchildren, Matt, Blake, Luke, Lexi and Noah; and great-grandchildren, Claire and Braxton. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, David Hurst.

Visitation for Mary will be held from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, where a Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M., with the Rev. Julie Parsell, officiating. Private interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Napoleon.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.