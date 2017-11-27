Mary Ann Cogan (1949 – 2017)

Mary Ann Cogan, age 68, of Delta, after a two year battle with cancer, passed away Friday, November 17, 2017 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania.

She was born in Wauseon on September 21, 1949 to the late Ralph William Peabody and Lillian Flossie (Bressler) Peabody. Mary Ann graduated from Delta High School in 1967.

She was united in marriage to Duane O. Cogan on October 26, 1968 and together they were blessed with three children, Corey, Travis and Amanda. Mary Ann was a homemaker most of her life, from this trade she developed a joy of cooking and baking. She will always be remembered as creating the most delicious holiday rolls. Another one of her amazing skills was saving and organizing recipes. Mary Ann was also an avid follower of NASCAR, especially Jeff Gordon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Carey Peabody. Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 49 years, Duane O. Cogan; children, Corey (Melissa) Cogan of Wauseon, Travis (Pollyanna) Cogan of Loganville, GA and Amanda (Johnathan) Martens of Arlington, VA; brothers, Arlen (Judy) Peabody and Leslie Peabody both of Delta and four grandchildren.

