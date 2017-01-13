Mary Ann Dunn (1925 – 2017)

Mary Ann Dunn, 91, formerly of Morenci, MI, died Wednesday evening, January 11, 2017, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold, Ohio. She was born September 10, 1925, in Manistique, MI, to the late Lloyd and Laura (Trier) Demares. She married Gerald W. Dunn on July 8, 1946, in Ironwood, MI, and he preceded her in death on July 1, 1991.

Mary Ann served over 25 years as a licensed practical nurse at the former Morenci Area Hospital. She was a talented art painter, and enjoyed tending to her garden and flowers. Catholic by faith, Mary Ann was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Fayette, and a volunteer at the St. Vincent DePaul Store.

Surviving are her daughter, Sharon (Joe) Rogier of Louisville, KY; three sons, James (Deanna) Dunn of Marquette, MI, Phillip (Ruth Ann) Dunn of South Haven, MI, and Robert (Cheryl) Dunn of Adrian; twelve grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Phillip and Lloyd Demares, and two grandchildren, Cameron and Patrick Dunn.

A Funeral Mass for the soul of Mary Ann Dunn will be offered on Monday, January 16, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Fayette with Father Stephen Stanbery serving as celebrant. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Sunday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette.

Memorial contributions in honor of Mary Ann can be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society.