Mary Ann Wymer (1941 – 2016)

Mary Ann Wymer, age 75, of Delta, Ohio, entered into eternal rest, Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, 2016 at Heartland of Perrysburg.

The oldest of eleven children, Mary Ann was born September 22, 1941 in Toledo, Ohio to Harold “Dutch” and Flossie (Barth) Mossing, and graduated from St. Mary’s School Class of ’59.

Mary Ann raised three boys and spent 24 years as an Air Force wife traveling around the world with her husband. Mary Ann worked at Swanton Super Valu in the bakery for several years. A devout Catholic, Mary Ann was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Parish in Wauseon and Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Assumption.

Mary Ann is survived by her former husband, E. Jack Wymer; sons, Steve (Rose) Wymer, Scott (Carol) Wymer and Bryan (Faith) Wymer; siblings, Joseph (Janice) Mossing, Robert (Nancy) Mossing, Judy (Lyle) Hite, Patricia Mossing, Joanie (Darryl) Elton, John (Jeanne) Mossing, Becky (Ronald) Ehrsam, Bernadette (Ken) Mierzwinski and Michael (Tracy) Mossing; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Harold “Dutch” and Flossie Mossing and brother, Mark Mossing.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity School, 2649 US 20, Swanton, OH 43558.

