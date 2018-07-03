Mary E. “Betty” Hite, age 92, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 01, 2018 in Fulton Manor, Wauseon, Ohio.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 06, 2018 in Haven Heights Baptist Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Pastor Lance Wyse will officiate. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery. Funeral luncheon will follow the interment services in the church. Serving as pallbearers: Jacob Hite, Bransen Reynolds, Nick Reynolds, Justin Hite, Carter Hite, Phillip Hite, Derek Zimmerman, Alex Zimmerman. Friends may call for time of visitation with the family 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Friday in the church.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Haven Heights Baptist Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Online condolences may be given at www.grisierfh.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.

