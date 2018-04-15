Mary Jane Brown (1937 – 2018)

Mary Jane Brown, age 80, of Wauseon, passed away Friday, April 13, 2018, at Heartland of Wauseon. Prior to her retirement she had been a beautician. Mary Jane was born in Struthers, Ohio, on May 25, 1937, the daughter of John and Mary Olive (Slavin) Crawford. On July 17, 1971, she married Clifford Brown, and he survives. She was a member of the Morenci United Methodist Church.

Surviving, besides her husband, Clifford, are children, Jonathon (Brooke) Brown of Toledo, Melody (Zachary) Stoutz of Fayette, Lynn Brown of Bryan and Juston Brown of Fayette; step-children, Cynthia (Mark) Patterson of Delta, Annette (Wade) Burbage of Wauseon, Jennifer (Orin) Prosser of Napoleon, Mark Brown of Morenci, Linda Cassedy of Napoleon, Mary Jo Brown of Louisville, KY, and Scott (Laurie) Brown of Wauseon; 24 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Shirley and Joann Crawford; and one brother, John Crawford.

According to Mary Jane’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. Interment will be in the Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.