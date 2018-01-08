Mary Jane Moden (1944 – 2018)

Mary Jane Moden, age 73, of Wauseon, passed away Thursday, January 4, 2018, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice.

Mary Jane was born in Toledo, Ohio, on November 11, 1944, the daughter of Vern and Gladys (Beck) Wyse. On December 25, 1964, she married Raymond L. Moden, and he survives. She was a member of the Parson Russell Terrier Association, and was a 4-H Advisor for many years. She also loved to sew, her flower garden, and showing her dogs.

Surviving besides her husband, Raymond, are their children, Jolene (Mike) Seigneur, Julie (Jerry) Belkey, Rick (Barb) Moden and Amy (Rick) Snyder; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her mother, Gladys Wyse; and two brothers. She was preceded in death by her father.

Visitation for Mary Jane will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Monday, January 8, 2018, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, where the funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Don Krieger, officiating. Interment will follow in the Tedrow Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to CHP- Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.