Mary L. Riegsecker (1927 – 2017)

Mary L. Riegsecker, age 89, of Wauseon, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2017 at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. She had worked for the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities and then after retirement she had been a bus driver for the Fulton County Senior Center.

Mary was born in Wauseon on March 4, 1927, the daughter of Arlo and Flora (Struble) VanValkenburg. On July 7, 1947 she married Harold Riegsecker, and he preceded her in death on December 4, 2016. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Wauseon where she had taught Sunday School for many years. She was also a member of the Delta American Legion Auxilary.

Surviving are children; Corky (Glenda) Riegsecker of Delta, Tom (Mig) Riegsecker of Delta, and Carma (David) Grime of Archbold; grandchildren, Allan (Nora) Mikkelson of Toledo, A.J. (Emily) Riegsecker of Delta, Carly (Nathan) Donelson of Waltham, MA, Dawn (Rod) Rodriguez of Archbold, Mike Riegsecker of Fayette, Jackie Grime of Columbus, Kelsey (Alex) Gentry of Glouster, OH, Brian (Alyssa) Grime of Tiffin, along with seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by two brothers, Duane (Valetta) VanValkenburg of Jewel and Randy (Marian) VanValkenburg of Stanton, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Robert VanValkenburg.

Visitation for Mary will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at the Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday at the First Christian Church in Wauseon. Private family interment will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the First Christian Church or Hospice of Williams and Fulton Counties. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.