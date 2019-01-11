Mary Lou Renollet (1929-2019)

Mary Lou Renollet, 89 years, of Defiance and a former lifelong Sherwood resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Genesis HealthCare -Twin Rivers, Defiance.

Mary Lou was born on September 9, 1929 in Paulding, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul and Leota Delle (Johnston) Knisley. She was a 1947 graduate of Paulding High School.

Mary Lou was a loving wife of 61 years to the late Irvin D. Renollet. They were married on September 12, 1947 in Paulding County, Ohio. Mary Lou was a teller for the Sherwood State Bank for 40 years and later in life worked at the Defiance Northtowne Mall. She was a member of the Sherwood United Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching Irv, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren play sports. Her other hobbies were walking and watching the Chicago Cubs with Irv. She also enjoyed the ladies of the Red Hatters.

Surviving are her four children, Rick (Julie) Renollet of Rotonda, Florida, Ron (Barb) Renollet of Defiance, Cheryl (Mike) Bergman of Sherwood and Brent (Tammy) Renollet of Defiance; 12 grandchildren, Staci Renollet, Brooke (Chris) Snyder, Neeley Jo (Neil) McGill, Heidi (Jim Gauden) Briskey, Trish (Larry Raines) Renollet, Jesse (Brittany) Renollet, Ryan (Sarah) Renollet, Tori (Brett) Fedak, Brock (Maddy) Bergman, Jaaci (Matt) Carr, Reid Renollet, and Brevin Renollet, and 19 great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley (Harold Mills) Vance of Sherwood. Also, a special friend, Paul Siler. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Irvin, and one sister, Joan Heater.

Funeral services for Mary Lou Renollet will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 12, 2019 in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood, with Chaplain Jolly Davis, officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Cemetery, Sherwood, Ohio. Visitation for Mrs. Renollet will be held on Friday, January 11, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood, Ohio.

Memorials in the name of Mary Lou Renollet may be given to Great Lakes Caring Hospice 900 Cooper Street, Jackson, Michigan 49202. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

© 2019, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.