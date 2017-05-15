Mary Louise Anderson (1931 – 2017)

Mary Louise Anderson, 85, of Arvada, CO and formerly of Montpelier, passed away quietly at her home on December 15, 2016.

Mary was born May 7, 1931 in Williams County, the daughter of Arthur and Blanche Beucler.

She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1949. On March 28, 1950 she was united in marriage to H. Allen Anderson, and he survives.

Allen and Mary owned and operated Allen-Cunniff Furniture store in Montpelier for many years. Mary was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier.

Mary is survived by her husband Allen of Arvada, CO; son Mark (Stephanie) Anderson of Centennial, CO; daughter Gail Anderson of Greeley, CO; seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her beloved son John.

A time to receive friends will take place on Friday, May 19, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. A private family graveside will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Donations may be made in Mary’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.