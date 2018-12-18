Mary Noll (1923-2018)

Mary Lou (Van Zile) Noll, age 95, died on Sunday, December 16, 2018, at Mount Healthy Christian Home in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she was a resident.

Mary Lou spent most of her childhood on the family farm, near Metz, Indiana, and she was a graduate of Metz High School. She and her husband, George Noll (also originally from Metz, Indiana), relocated to Florida in 1957, where they raised their children.

After George’s passing in 2001, Mary Lou moved to the Cincinnati area to be closer to family. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Mary Lou had careers in banking in Indiana, then in finance, working for the Clerk of Courts of Osceola County, Kissimmee, Florida, and also in inventory control for Darden Restaurants in Orlando, Florida, until her retirement.

She was very active in church, in missions, singing in the choir and preparing weekly church dinners at Kissimmee Christian Church and later at Poinciana Christian Church, and in Lions Club, International (Lioness).

She is survived by her daughter, Karna (Brant) Doty, of Madison, Wisconsin; son, David (Donna) Noll, of Hamilton, Ohio; five grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and one brother, Orren (Helen) Van Zile, of Montpelier, Ohio. Preceding her in death in addition to her husband were three brothers and a sister, Edsel, Evelyn Gearhart, Lorren and Berton Van Zile.

Visitation and funeral service will be held at the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, and from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Thursday, December 20, 2018, with service to follow at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow in Edon Cemetery.

© 2018, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.