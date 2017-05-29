Mary Osborn (1933 – 2017)

Mary H. Osborn, 84 years, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.

Mary was born January 1, 1933 in Paulding County, Ohio, the daughter of Russell and Ruth (Schubert) Porter. She attended Oakwood High School.

She married Wilfred B. Osborn on November 17, 1956 in Defiance, and he survives.

Mary worked as a Press Operator for the former Strydel in Stryker. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier, but attended St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking and cooking, being known for her homemade bread, cookies and jams. She treasured the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband, Wilfred of Bryan; two children, Bernadette (Timothy) Husted of Hicksville and Pat Osborn of Bryan; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Grace Baxter of Defiance; two brothers, Ronnie (Mary) Porter of Ayersville and Leon Porter of Hillsdale, Michigan. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Melvin and Robert Porter and four sisters, Betty Clark, Virginia Kern, Erma Klingshirn and Donna Smith.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to St. Patrick Catholic Church 610 Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506 or Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 6825 State Route 66 North, Defiance, Ohio 43512

You can send your condolences or share your memories with the family by visiting Mary’s obituary page at www.oberlinturnbull.com