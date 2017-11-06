Maurice Jones (1930 – 2017)

Maurice K. Jones, 87, of rural Wauseon, died early Sunday morning, November 5, 2017, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home in Adrian, MI.

Born August 14, 1930, in Fulton County, he was the son of the late Ira and Isa Jones. He married Velma M. Schaffner on November 30, 1949, at her home, and she preceded him in death on November 23, 2015.

Maurice was a 1948 graduate of the former Chesterfield High School, and spent his life working for his family’s farm, Jones Springbrook Farm. He was a longtime member of both the Fulton County Cattlemen’s Association and T-Bone Club in Wauseon, and was inducted into the Fulton County Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2014. Maurice was a lifelong faithful member of the Fayette Church of the Nazarene, where he served on the board of trustees for several years, and was a supporter of Gideon’s International.

In later life, Maurice and Velma enjoyed wintering in Florida, a tradition they started in 1991. He was a proud Detroit Tigers fan, and enjoyed being a supportive spectator for various sporting events of the grandchildren. He was a collector of belt buckles and John Deere toy tractors, and he enjoyed many travels to various local and out-of-state farm shows.

Surviving are two sons, Keith (Annette) Jones of Wauseon and Curtis (Tina) Jones of Fayette; two daughters, Ruth Ann (Dwight) Mansfield of Morenci and Carol Frey of Wauseon; twelve grandchildren, Jason, Chris (Amy), Lesley (Scott), Amanda (Bill), Jessica (Ryan), Alex (Tanner), Lincoln, Dominic, Katelyn (Mick), Ashley, Cassie and Mallory; and eight great-grandchildren, Evan, Landon, Quinn, Jaysen, Sunny, Brynn, Emma, and Ruthanna.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Jones; a grandson in infancy, Kaleb Jones; and a son-in-law, Jack Frey.

A funeral service for Maurice will be held Friday, November 10, 2017, at 11:00 a.m.at the Fayette Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Paul Baker officiating. Private family burial will take place in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday afternoon from 3-8 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are being handled by the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette.

Memorial contributions in honor of Maurice can be designated to the Fayette Church of the Nazarene or Gideon’s International. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.