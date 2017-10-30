Maxine Forbes (1927 – 2017)

Maxine Forbes, 90 years, of Bryan, passed away Monday, October 23, 2017 at Genesis Healthcare-Bryan Center, Bryan.

Maxine was born March 21, 1927 in Edgerton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Zella (Harmon) Bruot.

She was a 1945 graduate of Edgerton High School. Maxine married Roy Forbes in 1951, and he preceded her in death in 2003. Maxine worked as a Bookkeeper and Secretary for A & F Cartage as well as being a homemaker. Maxine was known as “a lady with colorful clothing” and one who would do anything to help others. She enjoyed spending time with her family, flowers and pretty things.

Surviving are her two children, Candy Harrington of Bryan and Todd (Laresa) Forbes of Bryan; two grandchildren, Dr. Brandon (Lindsey) Forbes of Cincinnati, Ohio and Shi Harrington of Sherwood; four great-grandchildren, Clara Forbes, Amber Forbes, Madelyn Forbes and Leslie Thrush. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roy, two brothers, her twin, Max Bruot and Harold Bruot and one sister, Helen Diederich.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to Believer’s Church International, 1600 Ayersville Avenue, Defiance, Ohio 43512 or Bryan Senior Center, 1201 South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

You can send your condolences or share your memories with the family by visiting Maxine’s obituary page at www.oberlinturnbull.com