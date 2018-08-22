McLain’s Run Leads Great Lakes To 6-3 Win Over Fort Wayne

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Josh McLain scored on an error in the third inning to help the Great Lakes Loons secure a 6-3 victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Tuesday.

The error, part of a three-run inning, gave the Loons a 1-0 lead before Devin Mann hit a two-run single later in the inning.

Trailing 6-1, the TinCaps cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Gabriel Arias hit a two-run home run.

Zach Willeman (1-0) got the win in relief while Fort Wayne starter Ryan Weathers (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Despite the loss, Fort Wayne is 13-5 against Great Lakes this season.

